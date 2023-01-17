The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to a huge contract. But the Toronto Blue Jays were also suitors for the star shortstop. This comes as a surprise, considering the Blue Jays already have a great shortstop in Bo Bichette. However, trade rumors have been swirling around Bichette all offseason.

Scott Boras, Bogaerts' agent, is the person who made the Blue Jays' interest in the former Boston Red Sox shortstop public knowledge. This would have been a huge acquisition for the Blue Jays. It would've likely made them the favorites to win the American League East.

They were trying to make a big splash in free agency, but it didn't work out. The Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins were also linked to Xander Bogaerts.

'MLB Trade Rumors' shared Scott Boras' comments about the Bogaerts sweepstakes:

The Padres, Twins, Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays were all pursuing Xander Bogaerts. It shows just how much the league values him. The former Boston Red Sox slugger is a four-time All-Star and has won two World Series titles.

Blue Jays fans were stunned by this development. It made them question the team's plans with Bo Bichette.

~.~ @69420tomo



Cause Bichette is looking more and more like a player that moves off of SS. @mlbtraderumors Honest question, who's the better defensive shortstop between Xander and Bichette?Cause Bichette is looking more and more like a player that moves off of SS. @mlbtraderumors Honest question, who's the better defensive shortstop between Xander and Bichette?Cause Bichette is looking more and more like a player that moves off of SS.

Abraham @AGO_8834

They probably would've traded Bo, that's unthinkable @mlbtraderumors If the Jays were in on himThey probably would've traded Bo, that's unthinkable @mlbtraderumors If the Jays were in on him They probably would've traded Bo, that's unthinkable

Other fans were disappointed that they missed out on signing the star. The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to capitalize on their recent success and make a run at the World Series. Bogaerts would have been an excellent addition to an already talented roster. Without him, the path to victory is less clear.

Pauly @RealPaulyRyder @mlbtraderumors Where would he fit in with Toronto’s lineup? @mlbtraderumors Where would he fit in with Toronto’s lineup?

Many don't believe this report at all, considering the source. Scott Boras is the most powerful agent in the MLB. He represents some of the top stars in the league. This means that he has an ulterior motive. He wouldn't reveal information like this for no reason.

andrew @andrewhoyo @mlbtraderumors Board needs to stop name dropping the blue jays to boast the prices for his freee agents lmfao. @mlbtraderumors Board needs to stop name dropping the blue jays to boast the prices for his freee agents lmfao.

The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on a big free agent acquisition. This is something that has become all too familiar for fans of the team.

Can the Toronto Blue Jays win the American League East in 2023?

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

The Al East was one of the most competitive divisions in baseball last season. Once again, it is shaping up to be a tight race in 2023. With the New York Yankees making solid additions, they are considered the favorites to win the division.

Despite the lack of major acquisitions, the Blue Jays could easily challenge the Yankees for the division crown. The Blue Jays will open their season against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 30.

Poll : 0 votes