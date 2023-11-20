Toronto Blue Jays open to trading former All-Star Alek Manoah after dreadful 2023 season, per MLB insider 

According to rival executives, Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Monoah is reportedly available for trade, per Ken Rosenthal. Although there has been no response from the former All-Star's camp, the decision is based on his current form.

Manoah was drafted 11th overall by the Blue Jays in 2019 and made his debut against the New York Yankees in 2021. In 2023, he signed a one-year $745,660 contract with the Jays and was set to become a free agent in 2028. However, due to his dreadful performance in the current season, the management decided to trade him earlier than planned.

Manoah struggled to a 6.36 ERA in his first 13 starts, leading to his demotion to the Florida Complex League in early June. He spent a month at the club's high-tech pitching lab in Dunedin, Florida, where he played minor league baseball against the Yankees' Florida League affiliate. Despite largely facing 18–19-year-olds, Manoah allowed 11 runs, including two home runs, in 2.2 innings.

He returned to the MLB in July. However, the Blue Jays optioned him to triple-A Buffalo in August as Manoah continued to suffer. He played six games since his comeback to major and allowed 16 runs in 29.0 innings with an average of 5.94 ERA.

2023 Cy Young finalist Kevin Gausman discussed Manoah’s poor season with MLB podcaster Erik Kratz on the show “Foul Territory”.

“I think he went through some things in spring. I think he got off to a late start physically in spring. You know, his shoulder just wasn’t … I think, he never got in a good spot with his arm and his mechanics.”

Former All-Star Alek Manoah’s 2023 Season:

Manoah was one of the top contenders for the Cy Young Award last year, alongside Dylan Cease and the winner, Justin Verlander. Throughout the 2022 season, he proved his dominance with a 2.24 ERA in 196.2 innings over 31 starts. His only postseason appearance was also in the same year against the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card Series.

Manoah’s All-Star invitation in just his second year as a major leaguer marked his presence among fans and MLB pundits. But the 25-year-old ace only pitched 19 games this season with a 3-9 record and a 5.87 ERA in 87.1 innings.

The Blue Jays enter this offseason with an opening in their starting rotation behind Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Yusei Kikuchi. Although in Arizona GM meetings, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins showed his positivity with Manoah, there are plenty of others who are eager to take the mound at Rogers Center.

