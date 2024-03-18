Trevor Bauer News: Ex-Dodgers pitcher opts for Mexican League tryout in hopes of MLB return, set to face Yankees

It has been nearly three years since Trevor Bauer threw his last pitch in MLB. No stranger to controversy, the former NL Cy Young Award winner is inching closer to his stated goal of returning to the show.

In June 2021, sexual assault allegations were levied against Bauer, then a star pitcher on the Dodgers. After placing the right-hander on leave for several months, league commissioner Rob Manfred banned Trevor Bauer for 194 games. After sitting out the 2022 season, Bauer signed a deal with Japan's Yokohama DeNA BayStars for 2023.

After an impressive showing in Japan, the 33-year old is back stateside, and is openly asking ballclubs to take a look at him. While Bauer has yet to land a contract anywhere near his three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers, the LA-born pitcher-turned-vlogger is one step closer.

"I'll be pitching against the @Yankees on March 24 as a member of the @diablosrojosmex. I’ve also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Diablos between April 11 and May 8 in lieu of a traditional spring training period as it’s the best way for me to stay ready to pitch. This will help me stay in game shape and I’ll be able to join a rotation immediately if or when an MLB offer comes. Hope to see you on Sunday and can’t wait to show y’all what Mexican baseball is all about!" - Trevor Bauer

As stated on his official X account, Bauer wil be taking the ball as a member of the Diablos Rojos as the Mexican club takes on the New York Yankees in Mexico City on March 24. One of the oldest teams in the Mexican League, this will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Diablos last played the Bombers in 1968.

Bauer, for his part, did not provide any more details regarding the terms of his ostensibly short-term deal with the Diablos Rojos. Though eligible to play in MLB and exhonerated of the heinous accusations that landed him suspended in the first place, Trevor Bauer aims to trade off performances of the past.

"The Yankees will face Trevor Bauer on Sunday in Mexico when they take on Diablos Rojos, per @BauerOutage" - Talkin' Yanks

The winner of the NL Cy Young Award as a member of the 2020 Cincinnati Reds, Bauer has earned himself a reputation for his outspoken attitude. Known for his outspoken stances and open disdain for commissioner Manfred, Bauer owned a 2.59 ERA alongside a 8-5 record when his last game for the Dodgers came in mid-2021.

Trevor Bauer forges unforgiving path back to MLB glory

Though nothing is certain about Bauer's destination for the upcoming season, his behavior has not left anyone guessing. Following an appearance for a Japanese exhibition team against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday, Bauer stood firm, telling USA Today's Jon Nightengale:

“I just stay ready and maybe people somehow will remember that I'm still one of the best pitchers in the world’’

Few would question whether or not Bauer has the skill. Whether his composure can cease to be a concern for potential suitors, remains the ultimate question for the ace.

