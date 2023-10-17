Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement from the game on Sunday and went on to call out owner John Fisher for his handling of the club. The Athletics are on the verge of a move to Las Vegas, which will have a tremendous effect on the people of the city. May accused the owner of having no idea about the sport and pointed out his lack of consideration for the people in Oakland who would lose their jobs as a result.

Trevor May was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 MLB Draft, but was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2012 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014. After spending the majority of his career in Minnesota, he played for the New York Mets for a few years before signing with Oakland on a one-year deal to end his career.

The Athletics organization has been in turmoil this season after owner John Fisher announced plans to move the team to Las Vegas. There has been heavy opposition from Oakland fans thoughout the year, with multiple protests in and outside the stadium over the course of the year. May jumped in to the conversation after announcing his retirement, going on an explosive rant on Fisher:

“Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else… If you’re gonna be a greedy f***, own it. There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras.”

Trevor May records career-best 21 saves in final season of his MLB career

Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor May was set tomm enter free agency at the end of the year, but has now announced his decision to retire from the game he loved playing. The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher has spent almost a decade in the MLB and has decided to hang up his glove at end one of his most successful seasons in the major leagues.

May took on the closer role and made 49 relief appearances for the Athletics this season, posting a 3.28 ERA and a career-high 21 saves. The former Twins and Mets pitcher said that he's happy with what he's achieved and feels it is the best time to end his playing days.