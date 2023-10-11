With their season hanging in the balance, the Minnesota Twins have announced that outfielder Byron Buxton has been added to the team's playoff roster to replace the injured Alex Kirilloff. The All-Star outfielder, who has yet to appear in a postseason game this year will be tasked with helping keep the Twins' season alive.

The oft-injured Byron Buxton will reportedly be in the Minnesota Twins' lineup for Game 4 of their American League Division Series matchup against the Houston Astros. The fact that the Twins are one loss away from elimination adds to the pressure on Buxton to perform in his 2023 postseason debut.

Although Buxton has struggled with his health throughout his MLB career, when he is good and ready to go, he has flexed the sky-high potential. His inclusion into Minnesota's lineup has gone over well with fans, who are hoping that the star outfielder can keep their World Series hopes alive.

While the Minnesota Twins have announced that Byron Buxton's addition to the playoff roster is due to an injury sustained by Alex Kirilloff, some have suggested that the injury is fake. Game 3 was a disaster for Kirilloff, whose error during Yordan Alvarez's at-bat helped lead to an early onslaught by the Houston Astros lineup.

No matter the reasoning behind the decision to replace Alex Kirilloff with Byron Buxton, the Minnesota Twins will need to play as perfectly as possible to keep their season alive. Game 4 against the Houston Astros will be played Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. This will be Buxton's first game since August 1st.

Byron Buxton has seen limited action over the past few months, which makes the move both questionable, yet intriguing

The 29-year-old outfielder's MLB career can be defined by two things: potential and injuries. This season, the veteran was limited to only 85 games, while serving as strictly as a designated hitter when he was in the lineup. Although it has been a disappointing year for the outfielder, when he is hot, he has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the game.

Through his 85 games this season with the Minnesota Twins, Buxton maintained a paltry .207 batting average, however, he did rack up 17 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 0 stolen bases. His combination of power and speed makes him an intriguing addition to the Twins lineup that is fighting to keep its season alive.

