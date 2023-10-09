Minnesota Twins fans are jubilant as their team has tied their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros with a convincing win. The Minnesota offence was on fire as they led their team to a 6-2 victory over the Astros. While the Houston side seemed to be finally finding their stride at the end of the season, Minnesota have drawn level, sending fans crazy over social media.

The Twins entered the postseason seeded third and made quick work of the Toronto Blue Jays with a straight sweep over two games. However, they lost 6-4 to the Astros in Game 1 of their ALDS, with Houston taking the game away with a powerful offensive display.

Carlos Correa started the scoring for the Twins on Sunday with a RBI double in the first. It was followed by a Kyle Farmer two-run homer in the second and two-run single from Correa.

While Yordan Alvarez answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of eighth for the Astros, that was all they could manage. Minnesota fans celebrated in delight and took to social media to share their reactions.

"Some of the best pitching I've ever seen"

"Houston fans awfully quiet now"

Carlos Correa inspires the Twins to victory against his old team to tie ALDS

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa starred against his former team on Sunday, driving in three runs to inspire his team to victory. The Puerto Rican star recorded his 63rd RBI in the MLB postseason, and is now tied 3rd with David Justice in the league's all-time list. He hit his first RBI double in the first inning off Framber Valdez and added a two-run single in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-0.

Correa was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2012 and had spent his entire professional career there before moving to Minnesota, inking a big-money contract prior to the 2022 season. He will certainly relish the feeling of putting in such a display against his former team.