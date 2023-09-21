Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife Allie welcomed a pair of twins. The team reported on social media that Allie gave birth to two boys on Sunday, September 17.

"Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is now the father of ... twins. The Baldelli family welcomed a pair of fraternal twin boys -- Nino and Enzo -- earlier this week," MLB Life wrote on X.

After the game against the Chicago White Sox, Baldelli returned home to be with the babies.

“They have two healthy baby boys,” said bench coach Jayce Tingler, who is interim manager. “Mom is healthy. I talked to Rocky today. Everybody is doing well.” (via ESPN)

Fans dropped creative comments for Baldelli's newborn twins, Nino and Enzo.

"The irony is thick," a fan wrote.

"That’s taking Team loyalty to the next level," another one chimed in.

"Congratulations Rocco. Best job you will have." a user wrote.

"That’s a man that takes his work seriously," another post read.

"Now he is the Twins Father," a fan commented.

"Wahhhh Waahhhh Wahhhh- hope you sleep well! Lol," another user wrote.

Baldelli's return to the team is unknown. On Monday in Ohio, the Twins were defeated 7-3 by the Cincinnati Reds. However, the Twins bounced back to win the remaining two games in that series. Next, they will host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series at Target Field, beginning on Friday, September 22.

Rocco and Allie Baldelli are a powerful couple. Boston native Allie, who owns the 'Up Land Jewels Collection', is passionate about jewels. The duo got married in July 2021.

Rocco Baldelli as MLB manager

With the Minnesota Twins, 41-year-old Rocco Baldelli started his managerial career in 2018. The Twins made considerable strides in his first season, going from 78 victories the year before to 101 victories and securing the American League Central division.

Due to his accomplishments, Baldelli won the American League's 2019 MLB Manager of the Year award on November 12.