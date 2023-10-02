Twins vs Blue Jays schedule: Dates, How to Watch, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 AL Wild Card games

The Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Series. Despite having very similar records, the end of the season could not have gone differently for both teams.

As Minnesota won their division, the series will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis. Owing to the MLB's new format, this series will represent the "3 vs 6" series, as the Jays are the last-seeded AL team in the postseason.

The Twins clinched the AL Central title on Sept. 22 and end the season over 14 games ahead of the second-placed Guardians in their division.

Meanwhile, the Jays had to grind. After the Baltimore Orioles' meteoric rise in the AL East, the Jays' season came down to the final seires of the year. Thankfully, for fans in the Great White North, the team came up with clutch wins against the Tampa Bay Rays during their weekend set.

Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays schedule

As the series is a best-of-3 format, any team winning the first two games of the series will end the series. The winner will advance to play the Houston Astros, who won the AL West for the seventh straight season.

Game Date and Time Venue Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 Tuesday, October 3 - 4:38pm EDT Target Field Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 2 Wednesday October 4 - 4:38 EDT Target Field Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 3 (If needed) Thursday October 5 - 4:38pm EDT (If needed) Target Field

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays Wild Card Series

Fortunately, fans in both markets will have plenty of cable options to catch the action.

For Minnesota Twins fans, the series will be shown on Bally Sports North. Just like all other Twins games broadcast on the platform this season, Bally will also host a pre- and post game show.

Fans in Toronto and across Canada will be able to watch the Toronto Blue Jays on both SportsNet and SportsNet+. Local listings will vary by geographic zone, but the game should be available nationwide.

Additionally, fans who live outside the area can catch all the action on ABC, ESPN, ESPN, as well as Fox Sports. With all these options, there's no excuse not to watch this exciting and unpredictable Wild Card Series.

What time will the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays play?

All games will be held in the afternoon, aiming to mitigate the issues posed by time differences. All three games will have a slated start time of 3:38 pm local time, which is 4:38 pm in the Eastern time zone.

The three games will also happen over consecutive days. It's worth mentioning that Twins journalist Do-Hyoung Park has insinuated that Game 3 may be changed to a 2:08 pm start time.

Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays live stream Options

Although the game will have extensive cable coverage, there's also a plethora of options available for fans who would rather stream the games.

Fubo has been a favorite of many since it began airing MLB games last season. For a price of $24.99 per month, Fubo subscribers can catch the entire 2023 postseason.

Some other services available for the AL Wild Card Series include Hulu+, MLB.TV, which have similar prices to Hulu. For more extensive coverage, YouTubeTV and SlingTV can be used for monthly prices of $54 and $27 respectively.

Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays tickets

For anyone looking to go to the game, tickets can be bought through the Minnesota Twins website.