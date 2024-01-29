Two-time World Series winner Jimy Willams passes away at 80, cause of death unknown

Jimy Williams, a two-time World Series winning coach, has passed away at the age of 80. The cause of death is currently unknown. He managed three of his 12 major league seasons with the Houston Astros.

The Astros offered their condolences online, saying:

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends."

Williams won one Manager of the Year Award during his career. The MLB world will miss him and his impact on the sport.

Jimy Williams dead at 80 years old

Jimy Williams spent more than a decade as the leader of an MLB dugout, including several seasons with the Boston Red Sox. It was with this team that he won the award in 1999.

Williams also managed for the Toronto Blue Jays, who said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time."

The Blue Jays were Williams' first managerial job, which he then went on to Boston from. He followed that up by joining the Astros and finishing his managerial career with them.

Jimy Williams with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008

Overall, he went 910-790-1, and yes, that is a tie on his managerial record. After he stopped managing, the coach won the World Series as a member of the coaching staff with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

He also won prior to becoming a manager when he was with the Atlanta Braves in 1995. It's unclear if any of the teams he was part of will do anything to honor him, such as wearing a patch, during the upcoming season.

