"Tyler GASnow" - Dodgers fans ecstatic after Tyler Glasnow's glowing performance against Guardians in latest spring training outing

Tyler Glasnow has impressed the masses with his pitching arsenal in his latest spring league outing against the Cleveland Guardians. Los Angeles won the contest 6-4 against Cleveland tonight, in which Glasnow pitched three innings, raked five strikeouts with a 1.93 ERA. He gave up zero hits and left the Guardians batters guessing at the home plate.

The moment Tyler Glasnow's three-inning highlight reel appeared on LA's official social media account on X, Dodgers fans responded immediately to the pitcher's dominance at the mound.

"Tyler GASnow" - ndrewfleeceman

The Dodgers put up a stacked lineup against the Guardians tonight, with Miguel Rojas, Shohei Ohtani, and Kike Hernandez, among others, each hitting a home run. The star of the show was second baseman Austin Gauthier, who hit a grand slam alongside Shohei's RBI to take LA over the line against Cleveland.

Here are some fan reactions after the team's impressive performance:

The Dodgers winning the game late in the bottom of the eight was started by an explosive start by Tyler Glasnow, who has not taken any time to get started on the West Coast and give back to LA all that he had invested in him this offseason. The 6-foot-8 RHP looked solid on the mound, maintaining a strong posture and placement of his fastballs and sliders to dismiss five of the 10 batters that he faced tonight.

Tyler Glasnow confident ahead of Seoul Series against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play MLB's first regular-season games in South Korea on March 20–21 as part of the rapidly approaching Seoul Series.

For the two-game series at Gocheok Sky Dome, manager Dave Roberts has quietly committed to having Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto start but the order is yet to be decided.

However, because of the shortened spring, they will probably only be allowed to reach a specific inning and/or pitch threshold. Glasnow is certain he'll be prepared to travel and perform in the Seoul Series despite having less time to train for it.

"Yeah. I’m not sure what the pitch count is or anything, but I can be ready, for sure," Tyler Glasnow said. "Throwing early in spring and just getting built up, I think there will be enough time."

After pitching 120 innings over 21 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays, Glasnow finished 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA, 2.91 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, and 12.2 strikeouts per nine in the 2023 MLB season, which earned him a spot in the Dodgers lineup this season.

