Tylor Megill Injury Update: Mets place starting pitcher on 15-day IL with right shoulder strain

The New York Mets had a tough start to the season as they lost all three games in their first regular season series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, one of their starting pitchers, Tylor Megill, is placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain.

The team shared the news about Megill's injury on X (formerly Twitter) and informed that Reed Garrett, one of the Mets relievers, will fill in for Megill temporarily.

Megill pitched four innings with a 2.25 ERA in the game against the Brewers on Sunday and gave up two runs. During this year's spring training, Megill had a great run, playing six games and pitching 20.2 innings with an ERA of 3.92.

Last year, Megill had a 4.70 ERA in 126.1 innings during his 25 starts.

On the other hand, the Mets claimed Reed Garrett last year when he was DFA by the Baltimore Orioles. He played only nine games and threw 17 innings in the major for the team. This could be a great opportunity for him to showcase his skills and stay in the majors for an extended period.

The Mets need more adjustments to secure a victory

David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza were hired for new roles by the New York Mets after a disastrous season last year with a payroll of nearly $350 million. However, the team did not receive much attention during the offseason.

Apart from the signings of Luis Severino and J.D. Martinez, the rest of the offseason was filled with several minor-league contracts and off-waivers deals. Additionally, Kodai Senga and Max Kranick started the Opening Day on the injured list.

The Mets do not have any timeline for their returns as they want the players to be in top shape. That's why they need some players in case some unforeseeable event prolongs their breaks. The Mets also should work on their lack of offense that was apparent during the series.

On the Opening Day, the Mets lost 3-1 to the Brewers. Despite Starling Marte's home run giving the team an early lead, they failed to maintain it, resulting in their first loss of the season at Citi Field.

In the second game, the Mets tried to make a comeback in the late innings with Brett Baty's three-run homer and Pete Alonso's two-run homer. However, they fell short of one run in the end, adding another loss to their record.

The Mets offense failed to overcome the lead maintained by the Brewers in the third game and lost 4-1, ending the series with zero wins.

