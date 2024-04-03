"Unreal, embarrassing and painful" - A's fans furious as club encourages ballpark staff to 'not highlight' anything that says Oakland

It’s a tough time to be an Oakland Athletics fan. With all the drama surrounding the club’s relocation plans to Las Vegas and the uncertainty surrounding their current stadium situation, A’s owner John Fisher has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A picture that's doing the rounds on social media has infuriated an already enraged fanbase even more.

The picture shows what appears to be a notice from A’s management to ballpark staff. It contains a list of instruction, one of which says:

“If you see anything that says ‘Rooted in Oakland’ it must be taken down immediately; Try not to highlight product that focuses on the name ‘Oakland’”

A’s fans were having none of it, though, with one tweeting:

"Unreal, embarassing and painful."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Athletics fans desperate for John Fisher to sell the team

John Fisher is a hugely unpopular figure among the A’s fanbase, owing to the club’s lack of progress and investment during his tenure. That has turned one of MLB’s most iconic and successful franchises into a backmarker team facing an uncertain future.

A’s fans have been urging Fisher to sell the team for a long time but to no avail. Several fan groups staged a boycott of their home opener on Thursday.

Fisher has claimed that he “gave everything he had” to keep the A’s in Oakland. CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa wrote recently that a successful 2024 for the Athletics would be if the Las Vegas move falls through and Fisher is forced to sell the team.

“Real talk: A successful 2024 for the A’s would be the Las Vegas plan falling apart and Fisher having to sell the team,” Axisa wrote

The Athletics’ lease to play at the Coliseum runs out after this season. The city of Oakland has offered the A’s an extension offer worth $97 million, but the two sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement. The A’s plan on exploring Sacramento as an option until their move to Vegas materializes.

