Actress Vanessa Hudgens and several friends, including actor Oliver Trevena, sat in the stands at BMO Stadium on Saturday to witness Los Angeles FC play Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hudgens posted a couple of photos of herself enjoying her first football game, and was both excited and happy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"FÚTBOL IS LIFE!!! first game ever annnnd I loved every minute. Go @lafc"

Fans, however, were less than kind in the comments:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Hudgens is engaged to MLB pitcher Cole Tucker, and the two are planning their wedding. Hudgens and Tucker recently attended a Colorado Rockies baseball game, which generated an amusing conversation about their apparent height discrepancy among the fans.

"Hehe 🥰🍾"

Vanessa first rose to fame in the entertainment world when she portrayed Gabriella Montez in the big hit "High School Musical" on Disney Channel.

Vanessa Hudgens is fiance Cole Tucker's biggest cheerleader

In August, Hudgens was Tucker's biggest supporter at the Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game. The Rockies' 27-year-old shortstop and outfielder made his first Big League start of the 2023 season with his fiancée watching from the stands.

Expand Tweet

"The Rockies called up Cole Tucker earlier this week. Which means his fiancée Vanessa Hudgens will now be attending their games."

Hudgens was seen using her iPhone to record exciting moments throughout the game. Vanessa grinned and supported Cole when he went to bat at one point.