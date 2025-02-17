Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops 2-word reaction as Spring Training begins for the Blue Jays superstar

The Toronto Blue Jays had to endure a hugely disappointing season in 2024 even though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the best performers in the entire MLB. The 26-year-old first baseman has now entered into his final year of club control and could potentially become a highly coveted free agent at the end of the 2025 campaign.

On Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted an update on social media with the Toronto Blue Jays players reporting for their spring training camp in Dunedin, Florida, last week. The Blue Jays superstar also shared a short message to motivate himself and his comrades for the challenges that lie ahead for the team this year.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"Keep working," Guerrero Jr. wrote in his two-word message on his instagram story along with an image of himself in his training facility.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has arguably become the face of the Toronto Blue Jays franchise since making his major league debut with the team as a 20-year-old back in 2019. He enjoyed his breakthrough season two years later when he picked up his first All-Star selection and eventually led the MLB with 48 home runs to finish as the runner-up for the American League MVP.

Although he remained an All-Star, the offensive production from Guerrero Jr. had gone down considerably over the next two seasons. However, he delivered a truly resurgent campaign in 2024, featuring in his fourth straight All-Star Game before ending the year with the second Silver Slugger Award of his career, besides finishing in sixth place in the AL MVP race.

The Mets rumored to make a trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. has is being rumored to a move away from the Blue Jays (Image Source: IMAGN)

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. approaches his final season before becoming eligible for free agency, the four-time All-Star has reportedly set a February 18 deadline for the Toronto Blue Jays to make him an offer for a contract extension. Although the Blue Jays have maintained that they will do everything to keep the player, it seems more likely that Guerrero Jr. might be traded by the team instead.

The New York Mets are allegedly looking to make a move for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Mets have already added Juan Soto from the free agent market to their lineup during this offseason, besides bringing Pete Alonso back to their clubhouse earlier this month.

Guerrero Jr. batted .323/.396/.544 last season with 75 extra-base hits, including 30 home runs. He also drove in 103 runs and had finished the campaign with an OPS+ of 166.

