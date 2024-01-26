"Wait till you watch the real steroid era" - Former NFL star Antonio Brown faces backlash from MLB fans following controversial 'Steroid Era' post

Hate him or love him, there is no denying that former NFL star Antonio Brown will do whatever he can to remain relevant. The latest incident involving the polarizing former football star came on Friday when Brown posted a gif of former Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista with the caption, "The Steroid Era really was the best entertainment."

"The Steroid Era really was the best entertainment" - @AB84

It did not take long for Antonio Brown to receive backlash from a number of fans online following the controversial post. On the website X (formerly known as Twitter) Brown has amassed a giant following of 1.6 million people, which guaranteed that his post would be seen by a large number of the population.

Many fans have taken a number of shots at Brown and his post by saying that he has no idea what he is talking about. Those same fans have pointed out that the "Steroid Era" took place from roughly 1985 to 1993.

It was during this time that the MLB and its fans were enthralled by the historic home run race between the likes of Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. Fans were also enamored by the power and size of stars such as Jose Canseco. This is something that some who reacted to Antonio Brown pointed out, with some mockingly saying how excited he will be when he sees the real "Steroid Era".

Others have pointed out the fact that former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. They have called Antonio Brown's use of a Jose Bautista gif not only inaccurate but unnecessary.

It's been a difficult week for Antonio Brown's "target" Jose Bautista

While there is no indication that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver used the Jose Bautista gif as a malicious shot at the former slugger, however, some were disappointed by the usage.

If it was a direct shot at Jose Bautista, it is just another blow to a seemingly difficult week for the Toronto Blue Jays icon. The former home run king found himself on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time but fell short of the number of votes to remain on the ballot for next year. Players need a minimum of 5% of the votes to stay on the ballot.

