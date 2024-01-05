Wander Franco accused of 'criminal' charges by Dominican Republic authorities as investigation heats up against Rays shortstop

Last August, Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays suddenly became the focus of some rather serious accusations. The 22-year old shortstop stood accused of having had an innapropriate relationship with a 14-year old girl in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

Immediately, Franco was placed on the restricted list by MLB, and all promotional material bearing his likeness was taken down around Tropicana Field. However, after MLB investigation was announced in tandem with Dominican authorities, the case stayed quiet for months.

In late December, the investigation was broken open once more after Dominican authorities appeared to raid Franco's residence. In the subsequent days, it was announced that Franco would need to attend a court date on account of the heinous charges.

"The Public Ministry describes Wander Franco's relationship with a minor as "criminal." The Public Ministry (MP) in the file requesting a coercive measure in the case of the Major League player, Franco, qualifies as "criminal" the romantic relationship that he had with a minor" - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

On January 5, Dominican news outlet Alertas Mundial announced that the Dominican Public Ministry has described Franco's relationship with the 14-year old girl in question as "criminal". In addition to Franco facing charges of sexual exploitation and money laundering, the girl's mother, Martha Chevalier Almonte, faces the same charges.

For Franco's team, the Tampa Bay Rays, this news is not good. Last year, Franco inked an eleven-year deal for some $182 million, the largest in the team's history. It is not yet clear what will come of the contractual commitments should Wander Franco be sentenced to jail time.

"The Wander Franco Situation Continues To Get Worse As He Now Sits In Jail For Alleged Sexual Exploitation of a 14 Year Old and Money Laundering, While The Mother Of The Minor Faces The Same Charges" - Barstool Sports

At the time he was placed on the restricted list, Franco was one of the best hitters on the Rays. Through 112 games in 2023, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. His last appearance came on August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Wander Franco may really never play in MLB again

At the beginning of the fiasco, some began to claim that the 22-year old Franco will likely never play in MLB again. For many, talk like that was seen as premature and hysterical.

However, with the authorities in the Domincan Republic doubling down on their findings, it looks as though Wander Franco will need to answer for his grave indiscretions.

