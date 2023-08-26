Was there a shooting incident at the White Sox game Friday? Multiple injuries reported, postgame show cancelled after bizarre episode

The Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics was marred by an unfortunate shooting incident in the stands. Police reports confirm that multiple people have been injured and an investigation is underway.

The game between the teams was also supposed to be followed by a concert by Vanilla Ice. Fans in the stadium had to be evacuated immediately as the concert was cancelled due to safety concerns.

The stadium management were immediately onto the scene as an announcement was displayed following the mishap.

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

A fan who attended the game, Tom Miller, stated that he was present just two rows behind the place where the shooting took place. The incident took place in the left side of the stadium.

Miller also reported that he noticed a woman bleeding profusely from her leg. Other fans also suggested that two or three others were seen to be injured.

"It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," Miller said. "There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure."

Suspected reasons for the shooting during the White Sox game

As White Sox security guards talked to the fans outside, they suggested that the shooting might have taken place due to a dispute between two fans in attendance. It is still unclear whether the shooting took place inside the stadium premises.

Regardless of the issue, the game went on uninterrupted. The Athletics won the game by 12-4 as they got their 39th win of the season.