The Washington Nationals were routed by the formidable Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday as they lost their 17th game of the season. In a double header, the Nationals lost game 2 16-1 as the Pirates went into ultra-offensive mode, leaving fans bemoaning the nature of the loss.

Since their 2019 World Series win, Washington has been unable to repeat their success. In the last few seasons they have not made the postseason, finishing fifth in the National League East in the last two seasons. That trend seems to continue this year, as they faced another series loss.

In the first game of the day, Pittsburgh triumphed 6-3. However, what followed next was utter humiliation for the Nationals, who were blown away in their quest of a comeback in the three-game series. Starter Chad Kuhl was taken to the cleaners early in the game, conceding eogjt runs before being taken off the field in the fourth.

Relievers Hobie Harris and Lane Thomas were taken for five and three runs respectively as the Pirates accumulated 16 without reply until the middle of the ninth. Salvaging some pride and avoiding an embarassing shutout loss, Dominic Smith homered in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Fans, though, were quite upset with their team's performance

"2019 seems like forever ago"

Another chimed in:

"You just lost a series to this worshed up minor leaguer"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Matt Schanzlin @The_MSchanzy @Nationals It illegal for you to ask me the score @Nationals It illegal for you to ask me the score

ThatOneGuyAaron™ @Dizzle541 @Nationals Close game… really had me on the edge of my seat @Nationals Close game… really had me on the edge of my seat

Washington Nationals have lot to improve to make a comeback

Certainly the 2019 World Series winning team Washington Nationals had isn't the same anymore.

A poor start to the season means they need a huge comeback to make the postseason. However looking at the state of things, that seems highly unlikely. The Nationals are last in the National League East and six games behind the next worst team.

