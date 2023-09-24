WATCH: Amazing scenes unfold in Cincinnati as veteran Joey Votto receives standing ovation in what could be final Reds home game

On September 24, Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds took to the field in what many believe might be the former MVP's last appearance in front of home fans.

Votto, now 40, has spent his entire 17-year career in Cincinnati. Over that period, he gave hope to a franchise that has consistently felt shifted, and sometimes flat-out abandoned by ownership.

While Joey Votto has been tight-lipped about giving fans any definite answer to whether or not he will retire, the first baseman has indicated that it's a distinct possibility. His .203 average on the season represents the lowest value of his career.

Regardless, fans were on their feet as Votto took to the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In a season that has been an emotional roller coaster for Reds fans, Votto represents a consistency that will be sorely missed if, and when, he retires

A native of the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, Ontario, Votto was selected by the Reds in the second round of the 2002 draft. In 2008, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .297/.368/.506 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs. In 2010, Votto connected for 37 home runs, 113 RBIs, and a league-best on-base percentage of .424, and led qualified hitters with a 1.024 OPS to win the NL MVP.

Despite immense personal success, the Cincinnati Reds have only appeared in four postseason series during Votto's time with the team. Team owner Phil Castellini has been repeatedly criticized and accused by fans of being passive and disinterested in his team's success.

As Joey Votto waved to the hordes of Reds fans, the team is battling to stay alive. Although the team has been eliminated from NL Central contention by the Milwaukee Brewers, they are still alive in the NL Wild Card race, albeit barely. As of Sunday, 2.5 games stand between Votto's crew and a Wild Card berth.

Joey Votto will always be remembered in Cincinnati

While the team never enjoyed any sort of real success during Votto's time, his prospective retirement is seen as a passing of the torch. With young stars like Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, and Elly De La Cruz poised to become faces of the franchise, Votto's role as a mentor to the next generation will always be remembered along the banks of the Ohio River.