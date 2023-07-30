WATCH: Austin Riley launches mammoth 463-foot bomb to get the Braves up and running against the Brewers 

In a thrilling matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves showcased their firepower, led by the remarkable performance of Austin Riley.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Braves wasted no time in responding to the deficit. Austin Riley, with sheer determination and power, launched a colossal 463-foot home run over the left-center field wall, igniting the crowd and putting his team ahead in their 8-6 victory.

The jaw-dropping homer left Riley's bat at an impressive 111.1 mph, carrying the ball all the way to Canada, a testament to the raw strength and skill of the young slugger.

Adding to the excitement, Ronald Acuña Jr., who had led off the inning with a single, scored alongside Riley, solidifying the Braves lead.

With their eyes set on sweeping the first-place Brewers, the Braves demonstrated resilience and determination, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.

As they prepare to host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, the team is eager to continue their winning streak and keep their home crowd entertained.

Fans can expect an intense and captivating series as the Braves aim to send the Angels back to L.A. with their heads held low. The stage is set for an enthralling clash of talents, and baseball enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

Austin Riley remains pivotal to the Braves postseason aspirations

Austin Riley is undoubtedly the Atlanta Braves most dependable offensive player, showcasing outstanding improvement in his performance. He has surpassed his own records by hitting an impressive 38 home runs and achieving a career-best WAR of 5.5, proving his worth in the league.

His exceptional stats have earned him a well-deserved spot on the All-Star roster, cementing his position as one of the league's premier third basemen.

Although Riley experienced a cold streak towards the end of the 2022 season, speculations about pressure from his contract extension are unfounded. His consistent performance and skill on the field prove that he is an All-Star caliber player. Atlanta has secured him through the 2027 season, ensuring stability and excitement for the team's future.

The Atlanta Braves have expertly assembled an impressive team of young talent, all of whom are under the age of 26 and have demonstrated remarkable abilities. Their contracts are also structured in a way that benefits the team, solidifying the Braves' position as a dominant force in Major League Baseball.

The team's leadership has shown unwavering confidence in their rising stars, particularly Riley, which highlights their commitment to achieving unparalleled success and consistent triumphs in the league.