WATCH: Disgruntled Juan Soto walks off after exchanging words with umpire following strike call

New York Mets' Juan Soto made his MLB debut with the team on Thursday at Daikin Park against the Houston Astros. Soto went 1-for-3 with a hit, two walks, and a strikeout in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Astros.

The Dominican outfielder and his team faced the Astros again on Friday as they continued their three-game season-opening series. The game began on a disappointing note for the Mets, with leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor striking out on three pitches against Astros starter Hunter Brown.

Soto followed Lindor in the lineup, working a 1-2 count before being called out on strikes on a 92 mph changeup. Unhappy with the call, Soto exchanged a few words with the umpire before walking back to the dugout.

When a clip of the moment was posted on X, fans had mixed reactions, with many sharing their opinions.

“Weird bc it was clearly a strike lol,” a fan said.

“800 MILLION FOR WHAT LMAO,” another fan said.

“It’s hilarious when they’re wrong and they talk a bunch of 💩,” another fan wrote.

Several others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the pitch was a clear strike.

“Buddy it’s all the way inside the zone so idk what you could possibly be complaining about,” a comment reads.

“Should have received a warning. That’s a strike,” another comment reads.

“Let me correct this: Juan Soto was upset a strike was called a strike,” someone wrote.

The Mets' first inning ended with Pete Alonso flying out to Astros center fielder Jake Meyers.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza opens up on Juan Soto’s first homer with the Mets

In the second inning of Friday’s game, the Mets took a 2-0 lead thanks to Mark Vientos’ double and Jesse Winker’s RBI single.

In the third inning, Juan Soto stepped up to the plate, again working a 1-2 count. This time, he didn’t miss, launching a 390-foot home run to right field with a 107.3 mph exit velocity.

Discussing Soto’s first homer of the season during an in-game interview, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said (via SNY):

“That was pretty impressive, I’m not gonna lie. When he’s got the ability to turn on the pitch when it’s 96, above the strike zone, up and in. That’s pretty incredible.”

Soto’s solo homer added a run for the Mets, helping the team to a 3-1 lead. Both teams failed to add to their tally after the fourth inning as New York drew level in the series with a 3-1 win.

