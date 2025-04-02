WATCH: Dodgers RF Teoscar Hernandez defies gravity in eye-grabbing catch vs. Braves

LA Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez is less known for his defensive attributes compared to his offensive outputs. However, on Tuesday, he turned heads with a gravity-defying catch in the seventh inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

Ad

To start the seventh inning, Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia threw a dart at the top of the plate to Drake Baldwin, who put a weak swing on it, with the ball traveling into the right field stands. Hernandez had his eyes up right from the start as he sprinted towards the ball and made a giant leap to grab it to make the out.

At the time, the Braves were trailing 3-1. Here's the video:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took note of Teoscar Hernandez's spectacular catch and shared their reactions.

"Hell of a catch 🔥," one commented.

"Braves fans wish a player on their team showed an ounce of that hustle," another added.

"Hernandez is a legend," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Some say he’s a defensive liability…," another posted.

Dodgers win seventh straight as Teoscar Hernandez & Co.'s unbeaten run continues

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers and the Braves started slowly on Tuesday. The Braves made the first dent in the second inning after an error by shortstop Mookie Betts, resulting in a run for the road team.

Ad

Everything was going smoothly for the Braves until the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Dodgers made a comeback, scoring three runs in the inning. The hosts took the lead on Betts' two-run home run against Chris Sale. It was followed by a single from Tommy Edman, following which Braves manager pulled out Sale and replaced him with reliever Pierce Johnson.

Johnson struck out Teoscar Hernandez before allowing Edman to come and score off Will Smith's RBI single to center field as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Ad

Things were kept tight by Dodgers relievers for the final nine outs as the team improved to an unbeaten 7-0 record, while the Braves dropped their sixth straight game to begin the 2025 season.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday in their series finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback