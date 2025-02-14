WATCH: Francisco Lindor makes rare appearance on public train as he gears up for Spring Training with Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was spotted taking public transportation to get around town. Commuters taking the No. 7 train in New York caught a glimpse of the Mets star riding like an ordinary individual.

The video posted by a fan on Wednesday on X showed a smiling Lindor sitting casually, taking the time to greet a young fan next to him.

Here's a look at the video clip:

The young fan beside Francisco Lindor got the thrill of a lifetime after meeting one of MLB’s most recognizable figures. Meanwhile, Lindor demonstrated how sociable he is by taking the time to interact with fans in a completely unscripted setting.

As for the rest of the people on the train, smiles can be widely seen as other fans took advantage of the opportunity to capture photos and videos of the Mets’ star infielder.

Fans will be getting a look at Francisco Lindor on the field as he and the Mets gear up for spring training. The club will head down to Florida to limber up for the upcoming season in which it will look to make a return trip to the postseason.

Francisco Lindor arrives at spring training as the 6th best player in MLB

The Mets have gotten spring training underway at their facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. On Monday, SNY Mets shared a video on X showing Francisco Lindor arriving at Clover Park with his characteristic smile.

Here's a look:

In the clip, Lindor can be seen heading into the Mets’ facility with two of the team’s staff. He has reportedly been preparing for spring training during the offseason.

Lindor enters spring training at No. 6 on MLB Network’s Top 100 players. He came in two spots behind teammate Juan Soto, making the powerful Mets duo the combo to beat this offseason.

MLB Network ranked LA Dodgers MVP Shohei Ohtani as the No. 1 player at the moment, with New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge second and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. third.

Following Soto, Dodgers star Mookie Betts came fifth with Lindor rounding out the top six. The ranking speaks volumes about how highly regarded the Puerto Rican is as a hitter and fielder. Lindor’s bat often overshadows his defensive work.

The 31-year-old played 151 games at shortstop last season, racking up a .981 fielding percentage. Despite netting 16 outs above average at his position, he was snubbed for a Gold Glove in 2024. Nevertheless, the Mets are counting on Lindor to be a valuable all-around player as the club looks to dethrone the Dodgers as National League champions.

