WATCH: Guardians fielders turn hilarious catching error into bizarre Jose Trevino groundout

The New York Yankees won the first game of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday. In a clash of two American League division toppers, the Yankees of the East Division emerged victorious over the Guardians of the Central Division.

The Yankees won with a close 3-2 victory to record their 11th victory of the season. While Oswaldo Cabrera’s three-run homer was the highlight of the game, Guardians outfielder Ramon Laureano's hilarious catching error stole the show in the eighth inning.

Watch Laureano miss an easy catch from Yankees catcher Jose Trevino's hit:

However, he ground out Trevino on second base with the help of shortstop Brayan Rocchio. After seeing Laureano miss the catch, Trevino ran for second base but fell short of reaching and got tagged by Rocchio.

Cleveland prevented the lead from widening with that play, but it ultimately failed to overcome the lead in the remaining time.

The Yankees continue their winning campaign with a victory over the Guardians

The New York Yankees are experiencing perhaps one of, if not the best, season-opening campaigns this year. After losing their rotation leader Gerrit Cole with an early injury, and missing out on infielders, Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu, the situation worsened for the team’s front office.

The "Bronx Bombers" did add some firepower ahead of Opening Day, adding Oswaldo Cabrera to the lineup, which turned out to be a great success. In 10 games, he has 10 RBIs and three home runs, which contributed to the Yankees’ winning start. His three-run homer was the winning factor in today's game for New York.

Additionally, the Yankees' new addition, Juan Soto, has been impressive with his .333 batting average and 12 RBIs, including two home runs in 14 games. Not to mention, Anthony Volve, the Yankees' first baseman, also had some crucial knocks in the team’s successful early start.

The Yankees have yet to lose a series this season, having played five teams and winning 11 out of 14 matchups. On the other hand, the Guardians are also on a series-winning streak with nine wins out of 12 games. So it’ll be exciting to see which team stands tall after the duel of division toppers.

