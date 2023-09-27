Watch: Juan Soto muscles career high 35th homer against Giants

In a spectacular display of power, Juan Soto launched his career-high 35th home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants. This two-run homer followed his earlier home run in the first inning, solidifying his status as one of the most potent hitters in the game.

Soto's remarkable performance at the plate has not gone unnoticed, and as the season winds down, the question of his future with the San Diego Padres looms large. While his early days with the Padres were marked by challenges, Soto has found his stride, making him an invaluable asset for the team.

What is the situation regarding Juan Soto’s future in San Diego?

As the MLB offseason approaches, speculation about Soto's fate abounds. MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggests that the Padres have yet to make a decision about the 24-year-old outfielder's future. With one more year of team control, the Padres have the option to trade Soto for a substantial return package, though it may not match the historic trade that brought him to San Diego.

On the flip side, the Padres are on the cusp of potential success in the upcoming season, and Juan Soto's bat could be a linchpin in their playoff aspirations. With limited quality free-agent alternatives, retaining Soto might be the wisest move.

Regardless of the Padres' decision, the baseball world will be closely watching how they handle Juan Soto's future. His extraordinary talent and potential impact on the team make this a storyline worth following as the offseason unfolds.