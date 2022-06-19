Watch: Juan Soto takes a quick infield shower as the temperature in Washington DC soars high

Juan Soto, the outfielder for the Washington Nationals, is dubbed "Childish Bambino" for all the right reasons. Soto was spotted showering himself with water prior to the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday, seeking relief from the blazing heat in Washington, DC, while the ground crew was watering the infield. Soto playfully stood in front of the nozzle of the hose and took a splash. Soto's effort to cool himself down garnered attention, and the video went viral. Apart from the on-field action, MLB is an enjoyable sport to watch because of these hilarious and impromptu moments.

"Summer baseball has arrived." - @Jomboy Media

MLB fans on Instagram reacts to Juan Soto's video

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

Juan Soto's video where he was seen taking a shower was supposed to be a lighthearted clip, but it turned out to be the polar opposite. Because of Juan's underperformance in the MLB Season 2022, it elicited a chorus of sneers from Washington Nationals supporters. There were, however, some positive remarks as well.

One Twitter user joked that, if Soto saw his batting average, he wouldn't be having a fun time.

INTJerk @int_jerk @JomboyMedia He wouldn't be having a good time if he saw his batting average...or what little there is of it.

Juan, according to BKM, is taking the season casually.

BKM @AZsports73 @JomboyMedia That is how he's taking this entire season. He has nothing to play for and that is exactly how he's playing.

Houston X Factor (Marlon) commented that Juan seems to have fun in the context of the video.

Tate Roberts defended Soto's actions by pointing out that it was really hot outside.

Mitch, like Tate Roberts, believed Soto was just trying to stay cool amid the 109° heat index.

Mitch @shwayze09 @JomboyMedia I felt that. Heat index 109° here right now.

STL Sports Enjoyer, a Twitter user, stated that it must have felt great because it had to be, at least, 90 degrees.

STL_sports.enjoyer @Drakkula_07 @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ That definitely felt good it's gotta be at least like 90 degrees.

Jeffrey Cook questioned whether Juan tried to drink water from the hose because that is what people from his generation would do.

David, 19, believed it was time for him to mature and take baseball seriously.

DAVID-19 @PYTHON37 @JomboyMedia It's time for him to grow up. No more Soto Shuffle crap either. Get serious.

Juan Soto debuted in Major League Baseball in May 2018 and assisted the Washington Nationals in winning the World Series in 2019. Soto, on the other hand, has not performed well in the 2022 MLB season.

Juan Soto's MLB Season 2022 statistics (Source: MLB.com):

Year AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS Regular Season (2022) 238 37 52 13 28 5 .218 .369 .802

Juan Soto's career regular season statistics (Source: MLB.com):

Career Regular Season 1850 374 537 111 340 37 .290 .424 .959

Every player, regardless of sport, has to work through a difficult patch. It is just transitory, and anyone may reclaim their former grandeur with appropriate effort and discipline. Juan is only 23 years old and has a long way to go.

