WATCH: Marcus Stroman records first strikeout infront of thunderous home crowd at Yankee Stadium

Marcus Stroman appearing as the starter for the Yankees home opener marks the first time that Gerrit Cole has not appeared in such a fixture since 2020. Thankfully for fans in the Bronx, Stro did not wait long to show off his good stuff.

After giving up a lead-off double to George Springer of the Blue Jays, Stroman began to settle in. After getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out, the 32-year-old right hander got Bo Bichette swinging, marking the first strikeout of his career at Yankee Stadium.

Still scoreless in the second, Stroman is looking to record his second win of the 2024 season. On March 30, Stroman went six innings, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four as the Yankees bested the Houston Astros by a score of 5-3.

A native of Medford, New York on Long Island, Stroman had the unique opportunity to have several family and friends attend his first appearance as a member of the New York Yankees on home turf. A two-time All-Star, Marcus Stroman is considered to be the Yankees' most high-profile pitching acquisition this past offseason.

In January, the Yankees announced that they had signed the ace to a two-year, $37 million contract. News of the deal came after Stroman announced that he had opted out of his three-year commitment with the Chicago Cubs after just two years. Many believe that the purported lack of interest in an extension from the Cubs ultimately led to Stroman's decision.

Marcus Stroman aims to make first appearance as a Yankee in The Bronx special

Growing up in Medford, the Yankees were Marcus Stroman's favorite team. Now, all of the family and friends who helped him along the way to the MLB will be able to avail of the surreal experience of watching him pitch for the Bronx Bombers. According to the New York Post, Stroman said of the unique experience:

"“Definitely beyond excited to pitch in front of my family, my few family and friends I have there. To grow up in New York watching the Yankees, to be able to pitch a home opener in my career, I’m just very thankful. I’m grateful. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget"

Regardless of the outcome of his momentous start against the Toronto Blue Jays, this is not likely to be an occasion that Stroman will forget anytime soon.

