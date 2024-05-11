WATCH: Paul Skenes registers big strikeout in his first ever at-bat in MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed ace Paul Skenes took the PNC Park mound on Saturday to mark his Major League debut. The former LSU Tiger performed as everyone expected, with two strikeouts in his first inning against the Chicago Cubs.

His very first victim was Cubs designated hitter Mike Tauchman. With a full count, Skenes stuck him out with the Pirates fans' loud cheers. The ball grazed Tauchman’s bat a little but came straight to Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal’s mitt.

The Pirates fans were overjoyed as Paul Skenes registered his first strikeout in his very first at-bat. Watch them celebrate below:

The rain before the game had the fans worried a little. Fortunately for them, the game started as scheduled, and Paul Skenes enjoyed his first big moment of the day. He followed up the inning by striking out Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Skenes is competing against Cubs lefty ace Justin Steele, who is making his third start of the season with a 0.96 ERA in 9.1 innings.

Meanwhile, it will be an exciting face-off between Cubs All-Star Cody Bellinger and Pirates top rookie Skenes. Bellinger had a great game on Friday, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs and a home run. On Saturday, he got walked once and got caught on center fielder in the next inning.

The Pirates had a 4-1 lead at one point, thanks to Oneil Cruz and Connor Joe's home runs. Nico Hoerner gave Skenes his first earned run with a solo moon shot in the fourth inning. Before rain delayed the game, the two teams were locked at 6-6.

MLB analyst compares Paul Skenes' debut hype with LeBron James

The hype for Paul Skenes' debut has been unreal. ESPN’s Buster Olney compared the excitement around the pitcher's first game with that of LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers debut moment in 2003.

“First off, everybody’s excited,” Olney said on 'SportsCenter.' “This is like a baseball version of LeBron James making his debut. I had his scouts say to me yesterday, he’s the best pitching prospect I’ve ever seen."

Skenes is the first pitcher since the Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg in 2010 to make his debut as the No. 1 overall draft pick. The Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras to make space for him in the 40-man roster and 26-man active lineup.

As of now, Skenes has pitched 4.0 innings, giving away six hits and striking out seven batters.

