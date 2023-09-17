WATCH: Phillies' Kyle Schwarber slams a 3-run homer vs Cardinals to seal team's victory

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber launched his 44th home run of the season on Saturday night to help his team to victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

The Phillies kept their postseason hopes on track as they blasted their way to a 6-1 win over the Cardinals to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Schwarber joined Shohei Ohtani in third place in the HR leader charts as he launched a three-run moonshot to take his tally to 44 for the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Schwarber made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and has established himself as one of the best sluggers in the league since then. He won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and has accumulated several individual accolades. He has two All-Star appearances, was the 2022 NL home run leader and won the Silver Slugger award as well.

This season, Schwarber has again been one of the standout performers for the Phillies. While many have criticized him for his inconsistency over the year, the numbers don't lie, and he is certainly a force to be reckoned with. He proved that once again as he played a crucial role in his team's victory on Saturday.

The slugger blasted a three-run homer into the right field corner, extending his team's slender lead and taking the game away from the Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Schwarber makes history with 90th homer for the Philadelphia Philllies

Kyle Schwarber's 44th home run for the season for the Philadelphia Phillies marked his 90th MLB homer since joining them in 2022. Schwarber become the first Phillies player to record 90 homers in his first two seasons for the team, breaking Jim Thome's record of 89 home runs.

The Phillies are on track to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals after winning the first two games of the series . Their push for the postseason is firmly on track. With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia looks like a serious contender for the World Series title.