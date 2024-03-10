WATCH: Red Sox legends Pedro Martinez & David Ortiz throw first pitch at Dominican Republic Series

The Boston Red Sox’s legendary players Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz kicked off the first game of the Dominican Republic Series. The Legends threw the ceremonial first pitch of the game, which the Boston Red Sox won 4-0 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It marks the first time that the Rays have played in the Dominican Republic. The Red Sox have previously played here during the time with Pedro Martinez, against the Houston Astros.

This event features two spring training games between the Red Sox and the Rays at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. The second match will be aired at 1:05 p.m. ET on MLB.TV and MLB Network.

Pedro Martinez was a part of the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team, which was their first championship win since 1918. David Ortiz was also a key player for the team, helping the franchise win two more World Series titles in 2007 and 2013.

The Dominican Republic Series is the first part of the 2024 MLB World Tour followed by the Seoul Series. The first-ever Seoul Series game will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres held in Seoul, South Korea.

Pedro Martinez defends the Red Sox management’s offseason spending decisions

The Boston Red Sox have several legendary players, including David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Jon Lester to assist with spring training in Fort Myers and offer valuable guidance to current players. But not everyone accepted the franchise’s invitation.

Dustin Pedroia declined the Red Sox’s invitation, expressing disappointment with the club’s performance during the offseason. While Pedroia voiced criticism, Pedro Martinez defended the organization showing his support for the team.

In a recent ‘Fenway Rundown’ podcast, Martinez said:

“I think we haven’t had the success we expected. Yes, we did taste a little bit of what we invested in some of the players, but some of us also understand that we have been burned by going out there and getting the big guys and the big names. And then getting rid of our minor league system which was No. 1 when we started.”

Martinez finished his career with a 2.93 ERA, which is one of the lowest among pitchers. He was placed tenth highest in winning percentage in MLB, having recorded 219 wins and 100 losses.

