WATCH: Reigning NL HR leader Braves' Matt Olson notches first homer of 2024 season against Phillies

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit his first home run of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the third inning, Olson hit Aaron Nola to right field, which further widened the gap in runs.

Watch Olson's first home run of the season:

Last year, Olson was the home run leader in the league with a career-high 54 home runs. He also led the league with a career-high 139 RBIs and played in all 162 games with a slash line of .283/.389/.604.

This year, Olson seems to carry his form well. On Friday against the Phillies, he had three RBIs, which greatly contributed to the Braves' 9-3 win. Along with the reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr, Olson could lead the team to the postseason and potentially help it win the World Series this season.

The Braves are aiming for another victory against the Phillies today

As of now, the Atlanta Braves are leading by three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Both teams' starting pitchers had a rough day. The Braves' Max Fried gave up three runs in just 0.2 innings, resulting in an ERA of 40.50. He was quickly replaced by Jesse Chavez, who then took control of the situation.

Chavez pitched for three innings and only gave up one run before being substituted by Tyler Matzek. On the other hand, Aaron Nola began the game slightly better than Fried but still had a poor start. After pitching for 4.1 innings and giving up seven runs, he was replaced by Luis Ortiz.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run in the first inning, which gave the Braves an early lead. However, in the same inning, Nick Castellanos' walk and Bryson Scott's single overtook the lead.

In the next inning, Travis d'Arnaud and Jarred Kelenic regained the lead for the Braves. From there, in the third inning, Matt Olson's solo homer and Jarred Kelenic's single further widened the gap.

Although J. T. Realmuto managed to narrow the gap with his solo home run, the Braves are still in the lead with a score of 7-6 at the top of the sixth inning.

