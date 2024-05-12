WATCH: Rhys Hoskins gets drenched in Gatorade by teammates after clutch home run to help Brewers move past Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers won the home series against the St. Louis Cardinals after a 5-3 victory on Saturday. They are on a three-game winning streak in the series and just one win away from sweeping the Cardinals. Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins was the hero of the series.

Hoskins went 4-for-10 in the last three games, recording seven RBIs, two runs, and two home runs against the Cardinals. On Saturday, he made the game highlight with his three-run moon shot in the seventh, giving his team a two-run lead that the Cards failed to overcome.

"It’s cold, but still feels good,” said Hoskins. “Just excited to be out here. We have a great night here at Park in front of lots of crazy fans, that just makes it more fun.”

Hoskins remained hitless in his first two at-bats in the second game. However, in the seventh inning of the third game, against the Cardinals' Andrew Kittredge, Roskins went yard to the center field. He scored three RBIs with his only hit of the night to put the score 5-3 and the game in favor of the Brewers.

Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez contributed the rest of the two RBIs. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman scored two RBIs from the Cardinals side. Kyle Gibson pitched for five innings for the Cardinals, earning two runs, and F. Peralta pitched for six innings, earning three runs. However, the Brewers bullpen held the opposition as Hoskins gave the team a late-inning lead.

Brewers Skipper praised Rhys Hoskin for his contribution to the team’s hot campaign

Due to a torn right ACL injury, Rhys Hoskins missed his entire 2023 season. He became a free agent for 2024 as his arbitration period ended with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Milwaukee Brewers signed him on a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after his first season and a mutual option for 2026.

Hoskins currently has 26 RBIs, 17 runs, and nine home runs in 36 games with a stat line of .233/.338/.819. The Brewers manager Patt Murphy was impressed with his performance as he continued the team’s winning streak.

“He's been huge for us this year,” Murphy said, via MLB.com. “The type of person he is and how he is as a leader in that clubhouse is even better. It’s really special, man. You’re pulling for guys like that to do it.”

Following their series victory over the Cardinals, the team is now with a 24-15 record, leading the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are at the bottom of the same division with a 15-24 record.

On Sunday, the Brewers have a sweep opportunity and they are next scheduled to play a three-game home series against the Pittsburg Pirates starting Monday.

