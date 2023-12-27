WATCH: Santo Domingo authorities raid Wander Franco's Dominican residence as Rays star reportedly goes missing

Last August, accusations were levied against Rays shortstop Wander Franco that shook the baseball world. Now, a shocking new development has been caught on video for the entire world to see.

The case against Wander Franco began when Loredana Chevalier, a woman from the Dominican Republic who claimed to be 14 and in a relationship with Franco, 22. When these accusations first surfaced, Franco was placed on the restricted list, and material bearing his likeness was taken down around Tropicana Field.

Since August, Franco has remained quiet as MLB has conducted an investigation alongside Dominican authorities into the truth of these claims. Although many have placed the case on the back burner of their minds, recent footage out of the Dominican Republic seems to have reignited the controversy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Video of the moment when the Attorney General's Office raids the residence of baseball player Wander Franco in Baní, Peravia province in the south of the Dominican Republic; The authorities have not been able to find the whereabouts of the Tampa Rays player" - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

According to footage shared by Dominican news outlet Alertas Mundial, Dominican police conducted a raid at Wander Franco's home in the central city of Bani. However, the whereabouts of the Tampa Bay Rays star remains unknown, as does his current legal standing.

The last game that Franco played came against the Cleveland Guardians on August 12. Less than a year before the accusations came up, Franco inked an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays. At the time he was placed on the restricted list, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"The Santo Domingo Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents carried out two raids this Tuesday at homes in Baní, Peravia province, in search of the Dominican Major League baseball player, Wander Franco he was not found. Via #ListinDiaRio #WanderFranco #Rays" - Mike Rodriguez

Although the nature of the accusations is grave, they have been relatively unclear from the beginning. In addition to Franco vehemently denying the claims, photos of the woman in question drinking, driving, and spending time with her children have led to questions about her actual age.

Wander Franco remains innocent until proven guilty

The seriousness of the accusations against Franco has led many to draw their own conclusions. However, it must be remembered that in the absence of proof and conviction, we simply cannot know what the truth is.

In a year that has seen players like New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Julio Urias witness their own domestic cases, the claims against Franco are the most outrageous. Hopefully, a just and accurate end will come to this case soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.