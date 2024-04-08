WATCH: Shota Imanaga emerges victorious over Shohei Ohtani in first showdown

Samurai Japan’s pride, Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga, crossed each other for the first time in the MLB on Sunday. The clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs has been highly anticipated because of that.

In the first inning, Ohtani stood opposite Imanga after Mookie Betts had returned to the dugout empty-handed. When he got cornered with a full count, a 94 mph fastball stuck him out, as Imanaga emerged victorious in the battle.

Watch Imanaga’s solid greeting to Ohtani:

On Saturday, fans witnessed Yoshishoni Yamamoto against Seiya Suzuki, and on Sunday, it was baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani against his compatriot Shota Imanaga in a different jersey.

Shota Imanaga stole the highlights with his stellar performance. He pitched four innings without conceding any runs and gave up only two hits. Later, Imanaga shared his experience of facing Ohtani, in the post-game conference.

“When he stood in the box, he’s very tall, and he has a presence about him, and he has a really good swing,” Imanaga said through an interpreter.

“It’s not necessarily anything to build confidence,” he added. “I just want to make sure I stay healthy and be able to pitch the whole season.”

Shota Imanaga’s dominance floored the Dodgers

The LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs entered the final game of the series on Sunday, having won once apiece. In the first game, the Dodgers had the early lead in the first inning, which quickly got overcome and extended in the next inning.

Despite Shohei Ohtani’s 2-run homer and Teoscar Harnanadez’s push, they failed to overcome the lead, resulting in the Cubs' first victory at Wrigley Field. However, in Saturday’s game, the Dodgers redeemed themselves.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto held the Cubs from scoring for five innings, while the Dodgers extended their lead. Despite Miles Mastronuoni’s effort in the ninth inning, the Cubs lost 4-1 to the Dodgers.

The Cubs dominated Sunday's tie-breaker game, talking a six-run lead in four innings, while the Dodgers remained scoreless. Michael Busch’s double in the first inning gave the Cubs first runs. Later Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman and Christopher Norel’s RBI contributions extended the lead to 6-0.

Later, Cody Bellingers’ solo homer widened the lead before Ohtani scored a single RBI in the eighth inning as the Cubs sealed the game 8-1.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates.