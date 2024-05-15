WATCH: Yankee supporter gets doused in double dose of sh*t at Mets game

The New York Mets faced the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a back-and-forth four-game series at Citi Field. While the first two games of the series were played in Queens, the final two will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies won Game 1 in extra innings in what was an absolute nail-biting contest.

While the game was going on, a supposed Yankee fan attending the game had an unfavorable experience in the Citi Field. The fan got pooped on twice while sitting in his seat by a bird dwelling in the ceilings of Citi Field.

Take a look at this funny video here:

While the first time the bird droppings fell on his mobile handset, the second time it fell on his white sweatshirt, the fan sat there laughing in surprise and dismay.

Game 1 was played out on Monday night at Citi Field. Although the Mets led the game on the top of the ninth, a controversial call by the first base umpire not only gave a lifeline to the Phillies, but also spurred them to an amazing come-from-behind victory in ten innings.

The Phillies scored three runs in the last two innings to win the game 5-4 against one of the best closers in the game and NY Mets favorite, Edwin Diaz.

Bryson Stott got the important hit, a sacrifice fly in top of the tenth against Sean Reid-Foley. This allowed first baseman Bryce Harper to easily score the run to take the lead and leave the rest to their closer Jose Alvarado, who made easy work of NY hitters to complete an unimaginable victory.

Mets were shutout in Game 2 by the Phillies in Citi Field

The NY Mets' time in Citi Field went from bad to worse on Tuesday night as they got shutout in a 4-0 defeat courtesy of a dominant complete game by Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

The New York batters could only manage four hits against the experienced right-handed pitcher as he walked zero and struck out eight hitters to complete one of the fastest shutout complete games in just 109 pitches.

New York and the Philadelphia Phillies will continue the four-game series in Philly, as the remaining two games of the series are to be played in Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday and Thursday night.

