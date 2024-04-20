"Watching him work has only strengthened our conviction" - Dodgers president in awe of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's resurgence after initial struggles

Yoshinobu Yamamoto surrendered three earned runs and four overall against the New York Mets on Friday. In a three-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets at Dodger Stadium, the road team won the first game 9-4.

Yamamoto pitched six innings (99 pitches), giving up seven hits, including a home run to the Mets’ DJ Stewart in the second inning. Yamamoto now has a 4.50 ERA for the season.

However, the Dodgers front office is banking on their $325 million investment. Andrew Friedman, Dodgers baseball president, believes that Yamamoto is still adjusting to the MLB.

“He’s in the process of acclimating to an entire league, schedule and environment, and he’s doing a great job of it,” Friedman told New York Post, via Jon Heyman.

“He was battling some mechanical stuff early. But he’s been in a really good place since. Being around more and watching him work has only strengthened our conviction in how good he can be. He’s really talented, he’s young and has the right mentality to continue to grow and get better.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is struggling to settle into MLB

Once a star of the NPB, Japan’s equivalent of MLB, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is suffering heavily in the US. He was a free-agent sensation during the offseason, and teams like the Yankees, Phillies, Mets and Dodgers were vying to sign him.

His demand peaked when the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, reportedly visited Yamamoto after his MLB posting. The numbers settled on $325 million with the Dodgers, making him the league’s most expensive pitcher even before his debut.

However, The 25-year-old Japanese ace has not fared well in the league. In the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres, he allowed five runs in his opening inning. However, he rebounded with two scoreless starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

But Yamamoto slumped once again when he faced the Padres in the US a week ago, earning three runs on his fourth start. He failed to rebound yesterday against the Mets and blew the start for the Dodgers, recording another loss for the Dodgers.

In his total 381 pitches, Yamamoto stuck out 30 batters while earning a 4.50 run average in 22.0 innings in five starts. It'll be another week to wait to see whether he can bounce from this phase and help the team maintain their division lead.

