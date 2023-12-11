Wayne Gioioso Sr. Cause of Death: Exploring conditions that led to passing of Orioles minority owner

The family of Wayne Gioioso announced that the long-time minority owner of the Baltimore Orioles passed away on Thursday, December 7. Gioioso, who was 83, is survived by his wife and five children.

A long-time businessman, Gioioso's affiliation with the Orioles goes back to the early 1990s. With a change in ownership looking increasingly likely for the team, many within the O's organization will miss Gioioso's presence.

Originally in real estate, Wayne Gioioso Sr. began his career in 1984. Three years later, the Italian-American founded Mid-Atlantic Properties. The investment and management company is run by president Wayne Gioioso Jr. Additionally, Gioioso's daughter Lily and her husband John help operate the company's leasing department.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Orioles minority owner Wayne Gioioso, Sr. Mr. Gioioso was a successful businessman, leader in his community, and passionate supporter of his hometown team. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time." - Baltimore Orioles

Gioioso is known for his important role in holding talks between former owner Larry Lucchino, and Peter Angelos, who at 94, retains ownership of the Baltimore Orioles. Ever since Angelos took the reigns in 1993, Gioioso has been a minority owner.

Although an official cause of death has not been released, the circumstances of Gioioso's death appear to have been sudden. According to the Baltimore Sun, the 83-year old lost his life while walking to the Towson Tavern in Baltimore with the intent of attending a Christmas party there.

Wayne Gioioso Sr's most unfortunate passing comes at a transitory time for the team. Within the past few days, billionaire Baltimore-native David Rubenstein has expressed interest in buying the team. A private equity manager, Rubenstein was previously linked to an ownership bid to buy the Washington Nationals, a plan that never came to fruition.

"Bloomberg Is Reporting That Billionaire David Rubenstein Is In Talks To Buy The Orioles" - Barstool Sports

Wayne Gioioso Sr. may never get to see his club in their modern prime

In his 30 years as minority owner, Gioioso only saw the O's make the postseason six times. Although the Orange Birds lost to the Texas Rangers in the 2023 ALDS, the O's were the AL's only 100-win team this season.

Although Gioioso will not be around to see it, many expect the Orioles to make a serious World Series run in the next few years. For Gioioso's family, seeing that will be the best way to keep their father's spirit and memory alive.

