“We almost got walked off by a pitcher” - Yankees fans relieved after narrow victory against the Diamondbacks 

The New York Yankees are finally going home with a decent season-opening road trip. They return to New York with a record of six wins and one loss.

The Yankees won four games in a row against the Houston Astros but ended their winning streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday following a 7-0 loss.

However, on Wednesday they got their payback after defeating the Diamondbacks 6-5 in a closely contested game at Chase Field.

Yankees fans were left feeling relieved with their latest narrow win against the Diamondbacks:

“We almost got walked off by a pitcher,” a fan said.

“DAWGSSSSSS, but holy shit thank god the ump gave us that call at the end bro lol,” another fan said.

“Arizona is a really good team and people tend to forget that. But the Yankees look really good so far,” a comment reads.

“That was an adventure but can’t ask for much more than a 6-1 road trip to start the season,” another comment reads.

“Wasn't pretty, but a win is a WIN!” someone said.

On Wednesday, the Yankees took the lead in the 10th innings but lost it later. They managed to score two more runs in the 11th inning and eventually won.

The game also marked Aaron Judge’s first homer of the season in the 11th innings, during which he also contributed an RBI double for the franchise.

Alex Verdugo also had his chance to shine, hitting a two-run homer in the 10th innings against the Diamondbacks.

“It’s kind of been hard” - Alex Verdugo on Yankees manager’s order to wear only one chain

After being traded to the New York Yankees, Alex Verdugo had to ditch his signature beard and has since been ordered by team manager Aaron Boone to limit his chains to one per game:

“It’s been kind of hard, man. Because usually I’m used to wearing like three of four,” Alex Verdugo said (via AP News).

During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Verdugo’s appearance included a red beard with multiple chains around his neck. The Yankees famously have a strict set of rules regarding player appearance, established by the team’s owner, George Steinbrenner in 1976.

The franchise’s appearance policy has faced criticism in recent years, citing its restrictions on the ways players can express themselves.

