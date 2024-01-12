We asked AI to predict if Dylan Cease will be traded to the Yankees this offseason (& its reply makes sense)

The offseason is on, and the New York Yankees continue to search for the right candidates who will lead them to victory in 2024. After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees are targeting some of the most highly sought-after players in both the free agency and trade markets.

Reports suggest that the Yankees are showing a keen interest in World Series-winning ace Jordan Montgomery, as well as 2x Cy Young winner Blake Snell. However, they are also keeping a close eye on Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease, a trade for whom remains possible.

To get a better understanding of the situation, we asked Google Bard AI to predict whether the Yankees will be successful in acquiring Dylan Cease. Bard’s response was calculated and in many ways justified.

AI predicts if the Yankees can pull off Dylan Cease trade

When we asked Bard whether Dylan Cease will be joining the Yankees, it outright denied and provided some solid facts to support its answer.

Dylan Cease, 28, has yet to earn any major honors. Cease recently signed an $8 million one-year deal with the White Sox to avoid arbitration. Therefore, the only way for the Yankees to acquire him would be through a trade that satisfies Chicago, which is likely to involve several top prospects from the Yankees.

The Juan Soto trade has already cost the Yankees five players, including Michael King and Kyle Higashioka. If they want to pursue Dylan Cease this offseason, it will put a hefty toll on them, both financially and on their farm system.

Another point Bard made is that the Yankees will face stiff competition. The Los Angeles Dodgers and their city-rivals New York Mets are also in the market for Cease.

Considering all these aforementioned factors, Bard's prediction may well turn out to be true.

