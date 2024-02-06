We asked AI to predict how effective Clayton Kershaw will be for the Dodgers in 2024 (& its prophecy will be music to LA fans)

Clayton Kershaw reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his return to the team. Although details of his signing have not been revealed yet, fans are excited to see him back in Dodger blue.

Kershaw is one of the most successful and dominant aces in the franchise's history. He became a free agent after the 2023 season, and many teams, including the Texas Rangers, had their eyes on him.

Some reports claimed that the Texas native would join his hometown team this season to be closer to his family. However, the Dodgers have once again asked for the 10-time All-Star's services, and he has now agreed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In light of this news, we asked Google Bard to predict how effective Kershaw will be for the Dodgers in 2024. The AI not only gave a positive prediction but also provided some numbers to look forward to this year.

AI predicts Clayton Kershaw’s impact on the Dodgers in 2024

AI Google Bard

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a great 2023 offseason so far, having signed both Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez to boost their offense. Additionally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow will share the rotation.

Clayton Kershaw has a career ERA of 2.48 in 425 games over 16 years and is expected to maintain his form in 2024, according to predictions made by AI.

Due to his shoulder injury, Kershaw will not be able to pitch at least before the summer.

Expand Tweet

Based on his previous achievements, Bard predicts that Clayton Kershaw will have a stat line of around 10 to 12 wins with a 3.50 ERA, although the numbers are not exact. However, this is something that the 3x Cy Young Winner is very capable of achieving.

With Kershaw on board, the Dodgers are further solidifying their claim as a strong postseason contender. They are all set to enter spring training with their star-studded lineup. The Dodgers will go up against the San Diego Padres on February 23.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.