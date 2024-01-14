We asked AI to predict who is going to be the Astros' headline signing this offseason (& its pick was unexpected)

It's a matter of a few weeks until spring training gets underway, and while most teams have already arranged their rosters, the Houston Astros are expected to add more quality to their ranks.

They're determined to make things right after losing their World Series crown to the Texas Rangers in 2023 and are scouring the offseason market for players who can help them achieve their goal.

The Houston Astros have been one of the MLB's most dominant teams since the last decade. They've made the postseason every year since 2017, making at least the ALCS every year during that time frame and winning the World Series twice (2017 and '22).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Astros offense is led by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu, while their rotation is under the care of Justin Verlander, Flamber Valdez and Christian Javier. However, the team has yet to make any big headlines this offseason.

So we turned to Google Bard AI to find out who the Astros would pick up to make a splash. And Houston fans should be excited about the AI's choice.

AI predicts the Astros' headline signing

Google Bard came up with an interesting name that fits perfectly with the Astros' All-Star lineup. Cody Bellinger, who declined a $20.3 million qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs, is a free agent waiting to make his next move.

AI Google Bard

Bellinger, 28, had an impressive comeback season in 2023. He averaged .307 in 130 games with 97 RBIs and 26 home runs, winning a Silver Slugger Award. Bellinger's infield and outfield capability make him a great addition to the Astros.

Furthermore, Bard believes Bellinger could find his MVP form back in Houston and an opportunity to test his skills in the American League for the first time. Bellinger could also form a power duo with Alvarez, giving the team a great offense boast.

AI also mentioned that Bellinger is a perfect piece to add to the Astros' quest for the World Series, with their pitching arsenals and young core. On top of it, his redemption arc unfolding in Minute Maid Park will be some story.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.