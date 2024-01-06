We asked AI to predict the next Yankees player to win the AL MVP award (& it's response will please Bombers fans)

Despite narrowly missing out on their first last-place divisional finish since 1990, the New York Yankees hosted some formidable talent in 2023.

In 2024, the field of names is set to be even bigger, especially with the addition of three-time MLB walks leader Juan Soto into the mix. With so many names looking set to threaten, we turned to AI to help us figure out which members of the Yankees are best poised to capture the MVP Award in 2024.

We asked AI to tell us which member of the Yankees will win the 2024 MVP Award

Bard AI tells us the top contenders to win MVP on the Yankees next season

Predictably, Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole topped off Bard AI's list of names. With a record of 15-4 alongside an AL-best 2.63 ERA, Cole won the AL Cy Young Award in 2023 after successive second-place finishes.

"GERRIT COLE IS YOUR 2023 AMERICAN LEAGUE CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER!" - Aidan Beschamps

Aaron Judge set the single-season home run record, with 62 blasts in 2022, winning the MVP in the process. However, injuries left the outfielder largely sidelined for most of the 2023 season, extinguishing any hopes of an MVP-repeat.

In addition to Judge and Cole, the Bard AI tool predicted Juan Soto's name to be in contention. Last season as a member of the San Diego Padres, Soto hit .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs. It is unclear how he will adapt to his new capacity with the New York Yankees.

