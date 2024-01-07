We asked AI to predict if Pete Alonso will remain with the Mets beyond 2024 (& the answer may be good news to some fans)

Pete Alonso has been playing as the first baseman for the New York Mets since 2019. In 2023, he signed a one-year deal worth $14.5 million to avoid arbitration.

Despite not qualifying in the last postseason, Alonso had a good regular season. He has played in over 150 games in every season, except for the 2020 shortened format caused by COVID. His fitness and endurance make him an attractive asset for many MLB teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Mets still have the 2024 season to extend Alonso's contract for the long term. So, we asked Google Bard whether Pete Alonso would choose to remain at Citi Field or would he be in a different jersey, and the answer will surely please a certain fan base

AI predicts Pete Alonso's future destination

Pete Alonso was drafted by the New York Mets in 2016 as a second-round pick. He debuted in 2019 against the Washington Nationals when he was 24 years old. Since then, he has been a valuable member of the team.

Alonso has played 684 games with a batting average of .251, with 498 RBIs and 192 home runs. He has won the Home Run Derby twice and has been named an All-Star three times, thanks to his consistent performance over the past five seasons.

When asked about the potential factors that could keep Alonso with the team, AI predicted that the New York Mets' winning mentality and his popularity among Mets fans would be significant factors in keeping him with the team.

AI Google Bard

Additionally, Google Bard mentioned that Steve Cohen's strong financial capacity and David Strean's new vision would give the Mets an edge in negotiations.

However, the most important aspect to consider is that the Mets do not have enough depth in their first base department. Despite adding a few star players to strengthen their roster, including Sean Manaea, Harrison Bader and Luis Severino, they still need to address the first base position if Pete Alonso leaves after 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.