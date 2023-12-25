We asked AI to predict which pitchers the Astros will sign if Framber Valdez is traded (& it lined up some bold moves for Houston)

The Houston Astros had set their sights on retaining their World Series. However, they lost 4-3 to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Despite winning the West Division of the American League with 90 wins, the Astros were unable to reach the World Series.

As a result, the Astros are taking steps during the offseason to build a team that can lead them to redemption in the 2024 season. Joe Espada has taken over as manager, replacing Dusty Baker.

Several notable players have become free agents, including Phil Maton, Martin Maldonado, and many others. However, the most sought-after player is Framber Valdez, who signed a $6.8 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.

AI gives a few options to the Houston Astros to replace Framber Valdez

According to Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros are listening to offers for Framber Valdez. However, a trade looks unlikely for him this offseason.

"The Houston Astros don't plan to trade co-ace Framber Valdez, at least not this winter, but they are listening, with more than five teams already checking in on him," Nightengale reported in the USA Today.

#1. Blake Snell

AI Google Bard has picked Blake Snell, the former San Deigo Padres ace, as the first draft pick. Snell, who has eight years of experience, played 32 games in 2023 and has a 2.25 ERA in 180.0 innings with 234 strikeouts. He is a two-time Cy Young award winner and has participated in three postseasons, which would make him a valuable addition to the Astros' lineup.

#2. Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery started his Major League career in 2017 with the New York Yankees. In 2023, Montgomery played 32 games and pitched for 188.2 innings with a 3.20 ERA. Houston could be interested in him as a potential starter in the rotation.

#3. Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes has been one of the Milwaukee Brewers starting pitchers since 2018. In 2023, he pitched for 193.2 innings in 32 games while maintaining a 3.39 ERA. Even though he is under contract with the Brewers, the Astros could negotiate with them, considering their recent struggles.

The AI also suggested Dylan Cease and Josh Hader as possible candidates for the Houston Astros.

Replacing Valdez won't be easy, given his durability, left-handedness, and competitiveness, which are valuable assets for the Houston Astros. However, the decision of who to sign will depend on several factors, including the trade return for Valdez, the Astros' available resources, and a pitcher who complements their existing rotation and fills specific needs.

