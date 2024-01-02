We asked AI to predict the player Tampa Bay Rays will sign to replace Wander Franco (& the response will shock the entire fanbase)

On August 22, Wander Franco, the shortstop player for the Tampa Bay Rays, was placed on administrative leave until further notice due to allegations of inappropriate relations with young girls. Recently, he was detained in the Dominican Republic on Monday, although no criminal charges have been announced yet.

Baseball journalist Hector Gomez has been keeping track of Franco's whereabouts and reported on X (formerly Twitter), that he is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Franco's last appearance for Tampa Bay Rays was on August 12 against Cleveland Guardians just before the first allegation of his inappropriate conduct went viral on social media. Franco signed with the Bay Rays for an 11-year contract worth $182 million, the most extensive contract signing in the club's history.

Wander Franco's replacement for Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco, a 22-year-old Dominican player, had a great season in 2023. He played 112 games and had a .281/.344/.475 slash line and a .819 OPS, with 58 RBIs and 17 home runs. However, Franco is currently in detention, and Tylor Walls has health concerns. Therefore, the only option for the team is Vidal Brujan, a 25-year-old infielder.

To help fill the gap left by Franco, we asked an AI to suggest some potential candidates for the Rays, and it put forward several interesting players.

Google Bard identified Josh Donaldson as a top candidate for the team, despite concerns about his age. The 38-year-old veteran has 13 years of experience and a batting average of .261 with 816 RBIs and 279 home runs.

The AI also suggested an internal option for Tampa: Isaac Paredes, a 24-year-old player who played 143 games last season and had a .250/.352/.488 batting average, with 98 RBIs and 31 home runs. He could help solve the team's infield needs and provide offensive firepower in a long-term deal.

Despite fitness issues, the AI believes that Oneil Cruz, a 25-year-old player, could be a great fit for the team due to his raw power and athleticism. If the Pittsburgh Pirates are willing to negotiate, he could be a valuable addition to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Some additional names mentioned by AI were Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot, Cavan Biggio, Rafael Devers.

