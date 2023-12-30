We asked AI to predict which teams will make the World Series for the next 15 years (& it cooked up some mouth-watering clashes)

The World Series is the pinnacle of Major League Baseball, and every team strives to compete at their best to make it to the tournament. Over the past decade, 15 teams have managed to reach this stage. Houston Astros have featured the most, with four appearances, followed closely by the Los Angeles Dodgers with three appearances.

Each year brings new champions, with the Boston Red Sox being the only team to win the pennant twice in the last decade. On both occasions, they were crowned champions. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have made it to the postseason regularly, they have only managed to become the World Champions once, in 2020.

The unpredictable nature of baseball makes it difficult to make any solid predictions. However, by keeping track of these trends and staying informed about the evolving baseball landscape, we can make an educated guess about teams likely to contend in the future.

AI predicts the World Series participants for the upcoming seasons

According to Google Bard, in 2024, the World Series will feature a revenge series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. It will be a battle between the Altuve-Alvarez duo and the Acuna-Ozuna pair. After that, the Los Angeles Dodgers are predicted to make their World Series appearance with the new Ohtani-Yamamoto-Glasnow lineup against the Soto-Judge power duo of the New York Yankees for the pennant.

In 2029, the Philadelphia Phillies will take the World Series stage with Bryce Harper hopefully leading the offense, while Aaron Nola takes the mound. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kavin Gausman will appear with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Cardinals.

AI Google Bard

By 2030, AI predicts that the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the stage. In the following year, Minnesota Twins are predicted to appear against the Giants.

While the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will get their chances after 2035 for the first time, the Astros and the Blue Jays will be back in the Series to face the Mets and the San Diego Padres. Friars fans will hope they will continue to be led by Fernando Tatis Jr and Yu Darvish in later years.

AI preducts 24 new teams to appear in the next 15 years to compete for the highest pennant. Among them, the Mets, Astros, Padres, Blue Jays, Cardinals, and Chicago White Sox will repeat themselves.

Since baseball is a dynamic sport with many variables influencing each season, no prediction is set in stone. However, the teams that acquire new talents in the offseason and sign players for the long term will have a better chance of making it to the top.

