Free agent Clayton Kershaw has not made a decision about his future yet. He will need to weigh the pros and cons carefully and decide what is best for his career and his family while choosing a future venue.

When asked about Clayton Kershaw's potential team, Google AI Bard predicted that the 35-year-old star will stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But this is not a wild guess as the AI provided reasons to support this prediction.

Clayton Kershaw spent his entire career with the LA Dodgers, leading them for 425 games and throwing 2712.2 innings with a 2.48 ERA. These are not simple feats one can achieve without fully dedicating themselves to the team.

Furthermore, the Dodgers have been constant contenders for the playoffs since 2013 and have a World Series-caliber roster which includes of Shohei Ohtani. With Kershaw's help, they will have the potential to win another title.

It's worth noting that the Dodgers have top-notch medical and rehabilitation facilities that could aid Clayton Kershaw in regaining his form after his recent shoulder surgery. In early November, the player underwent surgery to fix his glenohumeral ligaments and shoulder capsule.

Moreover, the team has enough depth in their rotation to support Kershaw. The recent acquisition of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow will serve as the backbone of their roster in the upcoming season, and Kershaw, a veteran, could mentor them to draw out their full potential.

Aside from the flexibilites and benefits of joining the Dodgers, what Kershaw will receive the most is love and support from their fans, who have always welcomed him with open arms, especially during his difficult times.

Although, other teams have also expressed interest in Clayton Kershaw, including reigning champions the Texas Rangers, who are offering him lucrative perks, AI believes that the pull of familiarity, championship aspirations, and a fairytale ending will ultimately sway Kershaw back to Los Angeles.

Clayton Kershaw's career so far

He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 as a first-round draft and made his MLB debut in 2008 against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his last signing, he agreed to a $20 million contract, including a $5 million bonus for the 2023 season.

Kershaw has earned ten All-Star nods, three Cy Young awards, and five ERA titles, and was the MVP in 2014.

It's a tough decision for Kershaw whether or not to return to the Dodgers. He might prioritize legacy and familiarity, while the Dodgers might prioritize finances and long-term planning with newly signed players. Finding the right balance between these factors won't be easy, and Kershaw will have to carefully consider his options before making a decision.

