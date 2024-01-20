"We don’t do that sh*t around here" - When Derek Jeter reprimanded David Wells for animated reaction against teammates

In the annals of baseball history, certain moments stand out not just for the athleticism displayed on the field but for the leadership exhibited by players off it. One such incident involving Derek Jeter and David Wells during the 1998 season serves as a testament to Jeter’s commitment to maintaining a high standard within the Yankees‘ ranks.

Derek Jeter is renowned for being a leader both on and off the baseball field.

The incident occurred during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 18, 1998. With the Yankees already having secured a playoff spot and aiming to break the American League single-season record for victories, manager Joe Torre rested many regular players, introducing inexperienced rookie Ricky Ledee into the left field. A miscommunication during a pop fly led to a single, and David Wells, the pitcher at the time, expressed his frustration by spreading his arms in the air.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter, as the team captain, wasted no time reprimanding Wells for his animated reaction.

"Knowing David Wells, he didn’t mean anything by that, that’s just him, he’s animated. So it told him we don’t do that s**t around here." - Jeter explained during an interview.

The incident was one of the first ever demonstrations of leadership by Derek Jeter with the Yankees.

This incident, detailed in the ESPN docuseries "The Captain," sheds light on Jeter’s leadership style and his unwavering commitment to the New York Yankees unity. Despite rumors circulating about a possible fight between Jeter and Wells, Jeter swiftly denied them, emphasizing that the team’s focus was on greatness and winning.

Columnist Buster Olney, who confronted Jeter about the rumors, noted the captain’s remarkable leadership at just 24 years old. Jeter’s ability to assert himself as a leader, even wit veteran players like Wells, showcased his dedication to maintaining a distraction-free environment and keeping the team’s focus on success.

In retrospect, the incident serves as a defining moment in Jeter’s emergence as a leader, setting the tone for the Yankees‘ pursuit of greatness during the 1998 season. The fact that Jeter prioritized the team’s goals over personal disputes is a testament to his selfless and exemplary leadership in the world of Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.