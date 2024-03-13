"We are going to take the L" - Mets fans pessimistic as team announces Jose Quintana as opening day starter

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday that Jose Quintana will be handed the ball on opening day. He will take the mound on March 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Quintana is likely coming into the new season with a chip on his shoulder. He went 3-6 across 13 starts last season, missing half the year due to a stress fracture in his ribcage.

Quintana is not the team's ace, but an injury to Kodai Senga has made the team pivot. Senga is experiencing a moderate posterior capsule strain in his pitching shoulder.

This is not how Mets fans envisioned they would be opening up the 2024 season. They do not have much faith in Jose Quintana to get the job done against the Brewers.

"So, we are going to take the L in our opening day record I see," one fan posted.

"My goodness this franchise is cooked," another fan posted.

Fans do not have much hope coming into the new season. They did not make substantial moves over the winter, and Pete Alonso's future with the club after this year is uncertain.

Jose Quintana leads a thin Mets pitching rotation

The Mets were already coming into the season with a thin starting rotation before Kodai Senga was shut down. There is no telling when Senga will be able to return. He has already delayed his throwing program by a week.

This leads to Jose Quintana working as the team's ace. He is also the team's longest-tenured pitcher and has the most experience out of the bunch.

After Quintana is Luis Severino. He is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees, where he saw injuries and underwhelming performances. He is coming off a career-high 6.65 ERA.

Sean Manaea will take the ball after Severino and is looking to prove himself this season. He has not lived up to expectations in the last few years, and injuries have plagued him.

Adrian Houser and Tylor Megill round out the team's final starters. They acquired Houser in December via a trade with the Brewers. Not much is expected from the duo, but they could surprise fans with a solid season.

These pitchers need to stay healthy for much of the season. There is not a ton of depth behind them outside of Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi.

