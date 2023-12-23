The New York Mets gave their all in signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but it wasn't to be, as the ace pitcher signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As per owner Steve Cohen, they tried everything they could to get the youngster to the Big Apple.

Yamamoto signed a 12-year $325 million contract with the Dodgers and will also receive a signing bonus of $50 million. Numerous reports suggested that the New York Mets matched the offer, but certain technicalities like tax exemptions in California led Yamamoto to choose the Dodgers.

As for the Mets, Cohen and his team made special arrangements to fly out to Japan before the Winter Meetings began to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his team.

The owner even invited the 25-year-old to a dinner where new manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner were also present.

“I think the whole organization tried our hardest, and someone was going to win, and someone was going to lose, and that is the way it goes,” Cohen said about having to let go of Yamamoto. “I feel good about our efforts and I left it all on the field. Life goes on.”

Mets fans were considerate about the situation as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Cohen for his efforts.

One fan wrote, "we luv ya uncle steve... thank you for trying."

Another fan wrote, "I can't fault Cohen for this. He made a very aggressive offer, the Dodgers matched it and the Mets were never given the chance to counter. They used Cohen to drive up the price, period."

Here are a few other reactions:

New York Mets looking to forward Plan B after failing to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Now that Yoshinobu Yamamoto has signed elsewhere, the New York Mets can plan on better things. Their rotation has Kodai Senga as their only ace, with Jose Quintana starting behind him.

They recently signed Luis Severino for a one-year deal. Cohen and the Mets will look to sign top free agent starters left, like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell who, just at 31, can attract mid-range deals and boost the rotaiton for the next few years.

